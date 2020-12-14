Dad sings rousing national anthem at high school basketball game after gym’s sound system fails

We’ve heard the phrase “the show must go on” many times, and this is what happened in a game between the Waverly High Tigers and the Portsmouth West High Senators in West Portsmouth, Ohio, a few days ago.

Once both teams were lined up, the game announcer asked everyone to stand for the anthem of the USA. But instead of music, there was nothing to hear.

After an awkward silence, a man began singing The Star-Spangled Banner from the bleachers, loud enough for the whole gymnasium to hear.

While it was not audible in the video, the crowd joined and sang softly with the man, and some were even crying. It was a beautiful spontaneous moment that brought chills to those who have seen the clip.

The audience and players all broke out in applause at the end of his performance.

The impromptu singer, Trenton Brown, was there to watch his son Ezekiel play in the game. After his moving rendition of the anthem, he casually sat down and began eating his popcorn and drinking his Mountain Dew as if nothing amazing had happened!

A friend, Johnny Futhey, whose son plays Ezekiel on the Waverly High School basketball team, captured his performance on video.

He then posted it to his Facebook account, where it has garnered more than a million views and thousands of likes and comments. The video and the story quickly went viral, being posted and shared on different platforms and shows for all the world to enjoy.

“It got quiet and a little awkward then out of nowhere Ezekiel Brown’s dad Trenton steps up big time and sings with no mic, no music, just talent! Wow, someone needs to sign this guy!” Futhey wrote.

There were many heartwarming words from those who came across the post, praising Mr. Brown for his impromptu performance.

“Don’t know him, but wow is all I can say; he was amazing! Absolutely wonderful!” wrote Patty Richmond Holsinger.

“Brought tears to my eyes. Passion and love for his country. We need more of this. Well done,” Kerri Gaskin commented.

Just how many of us can sing the anthem of the USA solo, let alone impromptu in front of other people? Even the most seasoned performers admit to having jitters when preparing to sing the national anthem. What prompted Trenton Brown to do it?

This dad knew that the National Anthem is a traditional part of any game and needed to be performed, so he stepped up to the challenge and belted out the song passionately. He had no idea that he would end up going viral on his son’s first varsity game.

Mr. Brown said he could see the announcer getting frustrated, so when his wife nudged him to sing, he did it to get the game started.

He said he’s been singing in the choir and playing music in a band for some time but never professionally. He also sings with his daughter, who is now a member of the US Air Force.

Now that the video of him singing the anthem of the USA has gone viral, who knows what’s next for this patriotic Ohio dad?

“Yeah, I was hoping it was more for the anthem than me, but yeah, there was some applause,” Brown told TODAY.

The national anthem is also very meaningful to him, being a man whose family serves the military. Trenton Brown maintains and services aircraft and supports US troops. His grandfather and father, two of his brothers, two nephews, a niece, and his daughter, Grace, all serve in the military.

He said, “I’ve traveled all around the world, and this is the greatest country.”

Watch the video below to witness this dad’s hair-raising performance of The Star-Spangled Banner.