This happy chonk from Russia is one of the most adorable cats you’ll ever see, see photos here

If there was a contest for the most adorable cats in the world, this tabby from Russia would be a leading contender.

Ginger is such a happy and healthy feline that you wouldn’t think he has had a rough past. He had been living on the streets as a stray until his would-be parents saw him.

From the get-go, they knew Ginger wasn’t cut out for life on the streets.

“We found him near the entrance to our house,” Ginger’s current owner told Bored Panda. “He looked like he was a home cat who didn’t know how to survive outside—he would just sit in one place for long periods of time.”

Ginger’s family tried to locate his owners by putting up ads. They waited and waited for a call, but it never came, so they decided to take him in.

They gave him the name “Ginger” because they already had a black cat called “Mr. Black.” Luckily, the two adorable cats got along and became instant best friends.

Ginger is grateful to have a warm home and a loving family to call his own. As a stray, he liked to stay in one place for a long time, probably out of fear. But now that he’s in a safe place, he has all the freedom to explore his surroundings!

The cat likes to spend time in his family’s backyard, even during the cold winter months. He would run around in the snow and play like there was no tomorrow.

“Snow is not a problem for him; Ginger likes to explore the outdoors in winter too. He even plays with snow. But it usually doesn’t last very long and he runs back home,” his owners said.

Ginger isn’t the type of cat who keeps to himself. In fact, he seems to love having company and spends most of his day with his owners. It’s also probably his way of saying thank you to them for adopting him.

“He is super cute. He loves to be with his people and I think that he knows how to enjoy life because it looks like he savors every moment,” his owner described him.

And like his feline pals, Ginger is also a bit of a troll who likes to annoy his animal neighbors.

“When he is patrolling his territory, he likes to tease neighboring cats and dogs. For example, he sits in front of the fence and just stares at a dog who is barking at him.”

While Ginger loves the snow, he also likes to revel in the heat of the summer. His owners often hang out in the garden during this time, so the tabby often checks up on them to see what they’re up to.

And when he’s not doing that, his owners would find him destroying the garden beds like the mischievous cat he is!

Ginger has won the hearts of thousands worldwide with his chubby look and playful attitude. He’s definitely one of the most adorable cats you’ll ever see!

If you’re one of those people who has inevitably fallen in love with this tabby, you may follow him on Instagram.