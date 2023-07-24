Couple buys a derelict boat and with incredible craftsmanship turns it into a stunning tiny boat house

There’s something truly magical about the process of restoration and renovation. Taking something old, worn, and forgotten and transforming it into a breathtaking masterpiece is a testament to the power of vision and craftsmanship.

When you work on something, for instance, turning an old, dilapidated boat into a beautiful tiny boat house, it brings an item back to life and brings new life into its story.

It’s a labor of love where patience, skill, and attention to detail merge to create something extraordinary.

Jason’s journey in Victoria, Canada, began with the intention of learning wood boat construction.

However, it led to an unexpected outcome as he found himself living on the water for the past six years.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s something that gets in your blood,” Jason said

When he met Cayley, they discovered a shared interest in alternative living and tiny homes, making them the perfect match to embark on a tiny boat house project together.

The talented couple consisting of a shipwright and a carpenter undertook an impressive restoration and renovation project of a boat originally built for Expo ’86 in Victoria, Canada.

They found the boat in a severely neglected state. However, recognizing its hidden potential, the couple purchased it for under $6,000.

Jason and Cayley dedicated a year and a half to transforming it into a stunning piece of art.

Their expertise and skills allowed them to breathe new life into what initially appeared to be a lost cause.

The exterior required extensive repairs, including hull restoration, while the interior was completely transformed.

They maximized storage space, created functional living areas, and incorporated unique features.

Their 30-foot-long and 12.5-foot-wide boat became their tiny home on the water they called “Pax.”

The galley showcased pre-manufactured cabinets, a propane stove, and a cleverly designed refrigerator and freezer.

For the toilet, they opted for a composting head instead of a traditional holding tank, prioritizing convenience and simplicity.

Despite the challenges it presented, the main living area featured a meticulously crafted “swoopy-shaped” bench.

Storage drawers were cleverly placed beneath the stairs, making the most of every inch of space.

Ascending the stairs, one is greeted by Jason and Cayley’s minimalist yet stunning bedroom.

The clever design of the space includes cabinets on either side of the mattress, providing ample storage while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.

The couple has ensured that the bedroom offers enough headroom for comfortable movement.

The highlight of the bedroom is undoubtedly the incredible view of the sea and other boats visible through the window, per Home Hacks.

Jason expressed his appreciation for waking up to such a beautiful sight, enhancing the overall experience of living on the water.

The upper deck offered a cozy retreat with beautiful views, while a special connection was formed through the reclaimed monkey pod wood used for the table.

Living on the water required specific considerations. The water tanks, serving as ballast, held around 140 gallons each, ensuring stability for the boat.

Equipped with 120-volt and 12-volt electrical systems, they ensured comfort and functionality. Every inch of space was optimized to create a cozy and efficient living environment.

Jason said they were incredibly fortunate in their search for moorage for their boat house. Their boat’s unique shape and size allowed it to fit into spaces that other boats simply couldn’t.

Despite its width of 12 and a half feet, it only drew two feet of water, unlike typical boats of similar size that required at least five feet. This meant that they often found available spots in marinas that couldn’t accommodate larger vessels but were a perfect fit for their boat house.

Jason also said he ensured that every aspect of their boat house met the stringent standards of the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) for boats.

It allowed them to register and insure their boat house as a proper boat, despite its unique blend of boat and float home.

As a result, they could keep their boat house in a location where traditional float homes were not permitted, taking advantage of the benefits and amenities such a space provided.

They had to remove the motor from their boat to comply with the regulations for being classified as a float home.

This clever maneuver allowed them to switch between a fully functional boat and a cozy float home as needed.

“Some challenges about living aboard in general, I think, is that you have to become a minimalist,” Jason explained. “I think that’s a challenge, but it’s also a very good and noble pursuit.”

“I think that when you have the amount of things you actually need and not the amount of things that you’ve acquired over the years for one reason or another, you’re more able to be truly happy,” he added.

See how beautiful Pax the boat house is by watching the video below: