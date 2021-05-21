Couple builds tiny room with ‘TV’ for their cat so he can watch still watch birds and squirrels during the winter

A few months ago, Bryan Davies and his wife Jessica welcomed a black and white cat into their home.

They named him Wyatt, and it didn’t take long before the feline discovered his favorite thing to do in his new home: watch birds and squirrels from the window.

However, these animals rarely show themselves during the winter months, so Bryan came up with something that will entertain Wyatt all year long.

He found his old Kindle Fire tablet and searched for bird videos on YouTube. Bryan showed them to Wyatt, and he absolutely loved having a personal TV.

However, his owner wanted to take it a step further, so he decided to give him something more—his own tiny bedroom.

After remodeling their bedroom, Bryan noticed it had a steeply slanted roof that created an awkward and unusable space in the room. At first, they thought they could use it for storage, but when they remembered Wyatt’s TV viewing habits, they were struck with inspiration to transform it into a cat room.

“It was the perfect spot for an even tinier bedroom in our tiny bedroom in our tiny home,” Bryan said. “So, I opened the wall and started remodeling.”

Bryan gathered crap lumber, paint, and flooring and began building Wyatt’s own bedroom. First, they insulated and covered the walls and roof using leftover materials from the bedroom remodel. As they worked, they realized the project would be a miniature version of their actual bedroom.

He built the cat’s bed from pieces of scrap wood while Jessica took charge of the aesthetics.

“She made tiny frames from cut pieces of fabric of fancy cats, and even made a smaller version of a piece of art that we have of a black cat,” Bryan said. “Of course, she also put in a photo of me and her – a ridiculous one we took during quarantine of us recreating the painting American Gothic.”

The couple also took one of Wyatt’s stuffed fish toys and mounted it to a plaque, making it appear as if he caught himself a trophy.

To complete the bed, Jessica cut up old pillows to use as a tiny mattress. Then, she used a matching pillow to create a bedspread.

For the finishing touches, they used scrap wood to build a mounting frame for Wyatt’s television. First, they attached the tablet to it so that it was out of the cat’s reach but within his view. Bryan then screwed a dollar-store plastic picture frame to the mount to protect the screen.

“He can smash it with his paws all he wants now and the worst thing that happens is he pauses the video – which is like he caught his prey,” he said.

All in all, the project cost only $20 because they used mostly upcycled materials. But even if they didn’t spend a lot, the result is superb.

Their efforts definitely paid off because Wyatt loves his new room!

“He spends a lot of time in there, asking to watch his show before taking a nap,” Bryan said. “He zones out to the screen like a normal teen. And he naps — hard. He really does enjoy it as much as a kid who finally got his own room.”

Bryan and Jessica are used to spoiling their pets. They used to have an elderly cat named Percy, but sadly, he passed away in 2019 at 18 years old.

A year later, they were donating to a local pet rescue thrift store when Jessica made friends with a black and white kitten in a cat tree in the corner of the shop. They decided to adopt Wyatt right then and there and welcome him into their family.

Now, Bryan and Jessica’s mission is to make the cat feel special and loved. After all, Wyatt is their best friend!

