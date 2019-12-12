Company surprised its 198 employees with $10 million in bonuses at their holiday party

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This real estate company just proved that it had the most outstanding employee relations when it gave its 198 workers a total of $10 million in bonuses!

The big announcement was made during St. John Properties’ annual holiday party held in Baltimore, Maryland, last Saturday. Before the surprise, every employee was handed out a red envelope, the contents of which they had no idea about.

When they finally opened their envelopes, the staff couldn’t believe what they saw – a bonus amount way beyond what they expected! The room was filled with emotion as everyone began to hug and congratulate each other, some couldn’t help but cry tears of joy.

St. John Properties giving out around $10 million in bonuses was a holiday miracle no one ever saw coming.

“When I opened the envelope, I was in total disbelief,” Stephanie Ridgway, an assistant project manager at the real estate firm, told CNN. “I couldn’t believe I saw what I saw. I don’t even have words to properly describe how I felt, it was just amazing and incredible. I’m still in shock. It’s definitely life-changing.”

The amount each person received was based on how long they’ve worked for the firm, but the average bonus that each got came to roughly $50,000, the company told TODAY.

Company president Lawrence Maykrantz told CNN they had achieved a major feat of developing 20 million square feet in real estate and was able to double that amount in 14 years. Giving out huge bonuses to their employees was their way of showing them gratitude for their hard work. It goes to show that employee relations is one aspect of business that they prioritize.

“We wanted to do something to thank all our employees for helping us achieve our goal, and we wanted to do something big,” he said.

The smallest amount was $100 for an employee who was just hired and hadn’t even started working yet. The largest bonus was $270,000.

“It was truly one of the most amazing things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. Everyone was all overwhelmed with emotions. They were screaming, crying, laughing, hugging,” Maykrantz said.

He heard amazing stories from people about how they were going to use the huge sum of money they received.

“People were lining up to hug us, and kiss us, and shake our hands and they told us story after story of what they’re going to use their bonuses for. People are now debt free, they’re paying off their credit cards, their mortgages, their tuition and student loans,” he said.

St. John Properties, which has eight different branches all over the country, flew in all of their employees and guests, covered their airfare and hotel costs so they could attend the party. It was a first-time in company history, proving just how outstanding their employee relations is.

“I steer the boat but they’re the ones that run the boat, they’re the ones that make the boat go,” company Chairman Edward St. John said in a video that played after the big announcement. “Without the team, we are nothing, we are absolutely nothing.”

Watch the video below to see the emotional reactions of St. John Properties employees upon receiving the life-changing news.