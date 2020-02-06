Meet Winnie, the Cocker Spaniel with gorgeous eyes who looks like a real-life Disney character

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This Cocker Spaniel is winning the hearts of people all over the internet with her beautiful eyes that make her look like a real-life Disney character!

Cockers make great family pets because they are known for having a sound temperament and always being in a cheerful disposition. If you have children in the house, having them as pets would be such a pleasure because these pups are eager playmates to kids. Extremely loving and gentle, they want nothing more than to make their family happy.

Aside from their friendly personalities, their gorgeous appearance makes them a favorite among dog owners. Their flowing coat is beautiful and soft to the touch, and they have big eyes that add to their adorable look.

This Cocker Spaniel from the United Kingdom possesses all the above qualities, but what sets her apart is her unique set of peepers. Winnie the Cocker has the most captivating set of huge hazel-colored eyes framed with with fluttery eyelashes that make her the prettiest dog you’ll ever see!

People couldn’t help but compare her to the famous Disney character, a Cocker Spaniel named Lady, from the movie “Lady and the Tramp”. If ever the animation studio decides to make a live-action version of the film, Winnie should be the one to play the part because of their uncanny resemblance!

Her owners, Ellée and Tom, have been documenting Winnie’s life since before she was born. In fact, the first picture they shared of her was when she was still in the womb. Her parents set up an Instagram account dedicated solely to sharing the pup’s story with the world as if they already knew then that she would be famous someday.

Winnie was born on October 28, 2019, and her parents continued to post about her growing up days. But it was when they uploaded a video of her on TikTok that the world came to know of the beautiful pup. The short clip went massively viral, garnering 2.3 million views since it was shared and increasing her follower count to 183,300. Since then, people couldn’t stop talking about this gorgeous canine!

At just three months old, Winnie is set on becoming one of the most famous animals on social media. Although her Instagram page only has 36 posts, she already has 391,000 followers.

And if you can’t get enough of this Cocker Spaniel cuteness, Winnie has a little brother with equally pretty eyes. His name is Presley and you may follow his adventures on Instagram.

Check out the gallery below to see more Winnie’s cutest photos.

Isn’t Winnie the fairest dog you’ve ever seen?