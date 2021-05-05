Cleaner’s honest resignation note sparks flood of support and conversation

A 67-year-old woman who recently resigned from her job as a cleaner is teaching the world to “be kind” through her viral resignation letter.

According to her son Joe, Julie Cousins left her job as a cleaner at HSBC after 35 years of cleaning at various banks.

“And this is why I love my mum. She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum – always have the last laugh eh!” Joe wrote on the Twitter post’s caption.

In her note that has gone viral on the platform, Julie wrote that she was leaving the company after a female manager dressed her down in the office. She described the treatment she experienced as “nothing more than aggressive and cruel.”

However, she acknowledges that the woman’s actions are a reflection of her character and not hers.

“So going forward, please all of you remember – in a world when you can be anything, be kind, because you are all no better than the cleaner,” Julie ended her note.

Julie told the Mail Online that she was retiring. Although some people might have misconceptions and think that it was just a cleaning job, she had actually enjoyed it and relied on it financially during her five years of working at the HSBC branch.

Julie would leave for work after her husband, Kevin, returned from his job at 5 pm to take care of their seven kids.

She rarely saw employees because she would get in the office after people had clocked off for the day.

She feels that cleaners were often “forgotten” by other people in the workplace and added that she decided to resign after the stressful incident with the manager. Like most of us, Julie wanted to work with individuals that she felt comfortable with.

Joe’s Twitter post sharing her resignation note gained so much attention on the platform, and many people shared their sentiments in the comments.

“A manager dressing someone down in public. Always remember that a clown always needs an audience,” one wrote.

“Never understood why people think what they do for a living reflects their importance. I was raised to believe that a job is a job and anyone getting up and going to work deserves the same respect, whether they pick up trash or run the company. Good for your mom! Respect!” another commented.

“Well done her, my dad was a caretaker of a school for 30 years, so many rude staff. When I started teaching I swore I would always be friendly to all staff contributing to the school,” one Twitter user said.

A fellow cleaner also shared her thoughts on the thread.

“I am a cleaner [with] three part-time jobs, and sometimes people can be cruel. We as cleaners have kept this world and all their buildings and shops and homes clean – cleaners matter also.”

Julie is a mother of seven and a grandmother of seven. This incident comes at a tough time in her life—her mom had passed away at the end of last year.

She hopes that people will learn something valuable from her story.

“I think the main message is to be kind to people – especially at the moment. Nobody knows what is going on in other people’s lives,” she said.

HSBC told BBC it could not comment on individual personnel issues, but they are currently investigating the incident.

A job is a job, and as long as it doesn’t harm others and helps one put food on the table, it is noble!

