Chris Evans becomes Captain America again for boy who saved little sister from dog

Just when we thought Avengers: Endgame was the last time we’d see Captain America, Chris Evans adopted the persona once again for a very special reason – to recognize a 6-year-old boy’s bravery.

We may adore the superheroes we see on the silver screen, but this real-life hero trumps them all. On July 4, Bridger Walker put himself between his 4-year-old sister and a charging German Shepherd.

The dog bit the boy several times on the face and head as he blocked his sibling from its attacks, but Bridger was able to grab his sister’s hand and ran with her to safety. When asked why he did that, he said: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

A plastic surgeon worked on Bridger’s injuries in a two-hour surgery, where he got over 90 stitches.

His aunt, Nicole Walker, shared an Instagram post detailing her nephew’s story in hopes of getting Bridger some encouragement from the Avengers, his favorite superheroes. Since that time, her post has garnered more than 1.3M likes on the social media platform.

The family says they’ve heard from famous personas such as Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Tom Holland (Spiderman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and the Russo brothers, among many others.

Two days later, it was Captain America’s turn. Evans learned of Bridger’s heroic act from Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, and he then sent a recorded video message for the boy. Suited up in his Captain America costume, his aunt captured the moment Bridger watched the clip. Although he couldn’t smile because of his injuries, it’s clear he’s so happy to hear from his idol.

“Hey, Bridger. Captain America here. How you doin’, buddy?” Evans began. “So I read your story. I saw what you did, and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero.”

“What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” he continued.

Before ending the video, the 39-year-old actor promised he would send Bridger an authentic Captain America shield.

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down,” Evans concluded.

Ruffalo, who played The Hulk, was also one of the first personas to express his admiration for Bridger.

“People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart,” the actor replied to Nikki’s Instagram. “People or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known.”

Larson, who played Captain Marvel, said she would be “DM’ing” a special message to Bridger.

Even Anne Hathaway—who isn’t part of the Avengers franchise—was inspired by the boy’s story that the actress shared it on her own Instagram feed.

“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger,” she captioned the post, along with pictures of Bridger and his sister.

Thankfully, Bridger’s wounds are looking so much better, according to an update in Nikki’s post.

“He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact,” she wrote. Nikki also mentioned that even though the boy can’t smile too widely yet, he was “grinning” as she read him some of the people’s comments.

She also clarified that the Walkers are in good terms with the German Shepherd’s owners, saying they’re “really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family.”

Here’s Captain America’s message to brave Bridger.

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020

Now, even Ironman has something to say to our little hero.

Following @ChrisEvans' heartfelt thank you to 6-year-old Bridger Walker for saving his younger sister from a dog attack, actor @RobertDowneyJr has now sent his own video message promising something special for Walker on his next birthday: pic.twitter.com/jEA9LC03ni — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 17, 2020

The Avengers might have just found their new member. Share this story to let the world know about this real-life superhero!

Anyone who wants to send this superhero some awesome-looking rocks may do so at this address:

Bridger Walker

P.O. Box 22141

Cheyenne, WY 82003