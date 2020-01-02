Chick-fil-A employee becomes local celebrity after video of his upbeat drive-thru behavior goes viral

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This Chick-fil-A employee deserves an award for providing great customer service to hundreds of diners every single day.

If you’re a frequent customer at the fast-food chain’s Wilmington, North Carolina, location, you already probably know Jeremiah Murrill, the always cheerful employee who takes your orders in the drive-thru.

Jeremiah’s awesome customer service and positive attitude at work have caught the attention of his community.

One day, a regular customer named Toya Liles thought of taking a video of 20-year-old Jeremiah as he took her drive-thru order. Clad in a heavy jacket and fuzzy winter hat amid the chilly weather, the young man displayed his usual upbeat demeanor as he was noting Toya’s orders.

After taking the order, Jeremiah says, “Amazing order, everyone,” and gives Toya and her companion their total.

He then takes their card to pay for the meal and says, “You’re one swipe away from an awesome lunch meal. It’ll be a pleasure serving you at our drive-thru window after two more things. You know what that is? It’s a fist bump each. You guys are awesome.”

As their interaction came to an end, Jeremiah bumped knuckles with the car’s passengers and says, “You have an awesome day,” flashing his signature bright smile as Toya went.

Toya shared the video on Facebook, where it earned 349,000 views and 3,700 shares since it was posted 2 weeks ago. As it turns out, there are hundreds of other customers like Toya who got to experience Jeremiah’s exceptionally awesome customer service.

“He deserves to go viral…. Every time I see him, he’s always so upbeat & friendly!!!!!! I’m glad somebody captured this on camera because this is his everyday customer service!!!!!” commented one person.

“You could literally be having the worst day and he would turn it around! I truly miss this location because of him!” said another.

Chick-fil-A is one of the chain restaurants known for their great customer service. But what makes Jeremiah stand out is his consistent gleeful demeanor and the value he places in each client.

“I serve a lot of guests,” he told CNN affiliate WWAY. “I try to remember each and every name in drive-thru. That’s just a personal thing for me.”

The Wilmington native has been working at Chick-fil-A for a few years. For Jeremiah, his job entails more than just simply taking orders in the drive-thru.

“The way you interact with people, it matters and it transforms a day,” he told WWAY. “Seeing these lives transform just by talking with them and taking their orders and being kind and nice — it’s awesome.”

Jeremiah works at the restaurant alongside his four siblings – Destini, Kristian, Joshua, and Angel – and shared with WWAY that he dreams of having his own Chick-fil-A franchise one day, where he can continue to cheer up customers and incorporate ministry and music in his kind work.

Watch the video below to learn more about this model employee.

