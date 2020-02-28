Boy leaves his dog outside an animal shelter with a heartbreaking letter explaining why

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Though it is against his will, this 12-year-old boy felt compelled to surrender his puppy to an animal shelter in Mexico.

It is never easy, but sometimes the best decision is to let go of your dog so they can experience a better life. The factors that compel owners to surrender their pets vary, but the most common ones relate to issues regarding compliance and the owner’s capacity.

People are forced to give up their dogs when they move into a new home and their landlord wouldn’t allow pets. Another reason is when families take in more dogs than they could afford. In the end, they are forced to give one up to ease their financial burdens.

No matter the reason, giving up our pets is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make, just like what this boy from Mexico did.

On February 13, a 12-year-old boy who identified himself as Andrés left a pit bull puppy outside the Refugio Xollin in Michoacan, Mexico. Along with the dog came a stuffed animal and a touching letter penned by his young owner, explaining why he could no longer care for the canine.

“My name is Andrés and I am 12 years old,“ the note reads in English. “My mom and I decided to leave my dog in your hands, hiding it from my dad because he is thinking about selling him. But he mistreats and kicks him. One day he kicked him so hard that he hurt his tail. I hope you can help and take care of him. I left him a stuffed animal so he won’t forget me.”

The rescue group shared the story on their Facebook page, along with adorable pictures of the pup. The post quickly gained massive attention online. They have received over 300 applications to adopt the pit bull puppy, who has been named Rene. These requests came from all over Mexico.

They were quick to remind interested adopters that they have 120 other dogs in the animal shelter who are looking for their forever families.

“If everyone opened their heart and their home like this little dog, they would have adopted all our dogs from the shelter,” the rescue wrote in another Facebook post.

The group took Rene to the veterinarian and had him dewormed. He is on his way to recovery and is ready for adoption. However, it seems like Rescue Xollin hasn’t found the perfect family for him yet, as he is still under their care.

We hope that Rene gets adopted out soon and that Andrés, no matter where he is right now, is safe.