‘SPIDER-MAN’ star makes good on his promise to heroic boy who saved his sister from dog attack

Tom Holland has fulfilled his promise to a young boy who made headlines last year after shielding his little sister from a dog attack.

When 6-year-old Bridger Walker’s story went viral in July 2020, it quickly captured the attention of Hollywood superstars, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., and Tom Holland, who plays the famous character “Spider-Man.”

After learning about the incident, the Avengers sent Bridger messages of well wishes and praises.

The brave boy had to endure a two-hour surgery and 90 stitches on his face after the dog bit him. At the time, Holland called Bridger and told him he could come to the filming of the next Spider-Man movie.

And true to his word, Holland has made good on his promise after inviting Bridger to the set where “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was being filmed. There, the 25-year-old actor set up an unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime experience for the boy and his family.

The visit included a tour of the film set. Bridger also filled in as Zendaya’s stunt double by practicing web-slinging with Spider-Man himself!

Bridger’s dad, Robert Walker, took to Instagram to share images and a video from the “dream-come-true adventure.” He wrote:

“We have loved seeing the reviews for @spidermanmovie. While there are so many reasons it will go down as one of the best ever – I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people. Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right.”

Last year, Bridger protected his then 4-year-old sister from a German Shepherd mix who charged toward her while the two played outside their Wyoming home. The little hero suffered the brunt of the attack, and when he was asked why he intervened, he said: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Those are words you wouldn’t expect to hear from such a young boy, but Bridger was an extraordinary lad. As little as he was, he had a big and brave heart—he was willing to do anything to protect his loved ones.

Bridger’s injuries left him with a scar on his face, and his dad documented his recovery on Instagram.

Robert previously said that Bridger doesn’t see his scar as “something to be proud of,” but he also doesn’t view it as a representation of his brave act.

“He just perceives it as, ‘I was a brother and that’s what brothers do.’ It’s a reminder that his sister didn’t get hurt, and that she is okay,” he said.

In his Instagram post, Robert said that “the look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post.”

He also noted that he will forever remember the “grace and kindness” that Holland and Zendaya showed his family. When they arrived at the set, the 25-year-old actress immediately approached his teenage daughter and complimented her nails.

“I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me – to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy,” Robert said.

The dad also thanked Holland’s brother, Harry Holland, for being their personal guide for the day. He described him as a “gentleman” and a “genuinely good person.”

“I cannot imagine there are more humble and gracious young men in all of Hollywood than the Holland boys,” he added.

Bridger’s family also runs a YouTube channel called Bridger Buddies, where they shared snippets of their day on the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” set.

Watch Bridger’s fun adventure with Spider-Man in the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow Bridger Buddies on YouTube and be the first to know about his latest adventures!

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.