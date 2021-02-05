Boy and his friend clean snow off cars of hospital staff to say ‘thank you’ for their hard work

Not even a snowstorm can stop these two friends from helping hospital staff get home to their families faster.

Abbey Meeker and her friend’s son, 10-year-old Christian Stone, braved the snowstorm on February 1 just so some essential employees at Westerly Hospital wouldn’t have to worry about their snow-capped vehicles.

Donning their winter gear and equipped with different tools, the pair headed to the hospital’s parking lots on Monday. From the afternoon until the evening hours, Abbey and Christian cleaned the snow off the cars of several hospital staff.

Turns out, Christian had been planning to do this for quite a while. According to Abbey, the lad had wanted to do something good for nurses about a month ago when it began snowing.

Christian wanted to clean snow off their cars as a thank you for all the hard work they’ve done during the pandemic.

Inspired by the youngster’s desire to help, Abbey told him she would come with him.

“I was thinking they’ve been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic, and I figured why don’t we help them, you know?” Christian said.

“All day, every day the nurses here, they deal with the pandemic like COVID and they want to get home from work, so we thought we would make it a tiny bit easier for them by cleaning off their cars for them.”

And that’s exactly what they did. Amidst the biting cold of the snowstorm, Abbey and Christian wiped off snow from the hospital staff’s cars.

“We came here around 2 o’clock, we cleaned off the first shift cars and the nurses came out. They thanked us,” recalled Abbey. “Honestly, we’ve probably done at least 80 cars. We did 20 there, 30 here, another 20 before we called it quits.”

Although the parking lots were being professionally plowed, the pair thought it would be better if they helped.

Abbey admits she isn’t a fan of the frigid weather, but she went out there to support her young friend.

“It sucked. I hate the snow but being out here with him because this is what he’s passionate about. I did it because he wanted to do it,” she said. “It’s a good feeling.”

As for Christian, he is just glad to see the hospital staff thrilled upon seeing their clean cars.

“It’s been cold but extremely fun seeing how happy they get,” he said. “Some of them say, ‘Thank you so much’ and I’m just really happy to see them happy.”

A few of the employees wanted to pay them for their services, but they refused.

“We just said, ‘We’re doing this for you guys cause, you’re here for us’,” Abbey said.

The feeling that one gets from doing good is incomparable, and Christian can surely attest to that after what he and his friend had done.

“I feel like I actually helped someone out and that’s a really good feeling, when you know someone has been helped out,” he said. “We want them to be able go home and see their family after a long day of work.”

While winter is lovely, this season could be painful for some, especially for people with disabilities who live alone. But if you had neighbors like Abbey, Christian, and these two kids aged 6 and 10 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, you wouldn’t have to worry too much about the snow.

Daniel Medina was driving with his two sons during a harsh winter night when they passed by a lone man in a wheelchair. He was trying to shovel a thick blanket of snow that had piled up on his property, and he was clearly struggling to do so.

Instead of just passing him by, Daniel’s two sons asked their father to stop the car so they can help the stranger. He agreed, and the two boys jumped out of their vehicle to assist the man. Of course, the proud dad also joined in!

Despite the world’s current situation, these stories prove that there is still so much good in this world.

