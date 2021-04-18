This little bird amazes people with its beautiful rainbow coloring [Photo Gallery]

There are roughly 10,000 species of birds globally, and each of them is uniquely beautiful.

Take, for example, the white-browed tit-warbler. Despite its strange name, the birds from this species have features that amaze anyone who sees them, especially up close.

These gorgeous birds usually have purple-colored bodies, a light brown crown, a soft pink belly, a white-tinged brow, and a long tail.

Because of their stunning plumage, these flyers have become a favorite among nature enthusiasts across the world.

The males have vibrant feathers with violet/blue chests and underparts. Their tails are also relatively long. On the other hand, the females generally have a duller color with pale underparts.

Both males and females possess the iconic white/light brown eyebrow and crown—the feature where they got their name.

White-browed tit-warblers usually inhabit the boreal forests of some regions in Asia, including central China, Nepal, India, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and the Himalayas. They are usually spotted during the winter.

These animals are known to be foragers, usually feeding on insects found under rocks and roots. They also supplement their diet with berries and seeds during the colder months.

White-browed tit-warblers are usually seen alone or in small groups.

These spectacular birds are quite elusive, and you have to be really lucky to see one in real life. Luckily, there are tons of pictures of them on the internet for us to admire as we wait for the chance to see them live.

These teeny tiny birds can only grow up to 10 cm, and they weigh no more than 9 gm. You can just imagine how cute they are.

White-browed tit-warblers use moss, grass stems, and hairy seeds to build their nests. For its interior, they use bird feathers and animal hair.

These rainbow-colored birds have a life expectancy of around 3.9 years.

They are also known to be monogamous, which means they dedicate their lives to one partner only. The males and females also share nesting duties, taking equal responsibility in caring for their young.

The name white-browed tit-warbler came from the term “titmase” or “titmouse.” The word “tit” is an Old English term that meant “little,” and “mase” meant any small bird.

“Titmase” morphed into “titmouse,” probably because small, active birds reminded people of mice, and everyone knew the word mouse.

In North America, these birds are known as “chickadees” because of their songs. If you ask us, that’s a cuter—and easier—name to pronounce!

You’d be happy to know that these species of birds are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature under “least concern” on the red list, which means they’re safe from extinction.

This is probably because white-browed tit-warblers don’t have natural predators.

Check out the gallery below to see more photos of these adorable birds.

Every wildlife photographer who had the chance to take a picture of these birds is very lucky! These creatures are simply stunning—they truly make our world so much more beautiful!