Bindi Irwin shares cute photos of her 4-month-old baby Grace sitting in her own mini lawn chair

Having a baby in the family brings joy to the entire household, and that’s certainly true for the Irwins.

Over the weekend, first-time mom Bindi Irwin shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring her adorable 4-month-old baby girl, Grace Warrior.

In one of the pictures, Grace is seen sitting comfortably in her very own mini lawn chair. The adorable baby, wearing a onesie and a matching headwrap with a bow, was flanked by her uncle, Robert Irwin, and dad, Chandler Powell.

The trio were all smiles and appeared to be enjoying their time out in nature.

“Our Wildlife Warrior princess. I wish you could hear all of Grace’s ‘Ah-Gooo’ and ‘Gheeeee’ noises while these photos were taken. Her smile is the best part of our day,” Bindi wrote in the caption.

Bindi also shared pictures of herself holding Grace as they smiled together and photos of her husband Chandler, brother Robert, and mother, Terri.

“The happiest little moments,” Chandler commented on the post.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Bindi talked about how life has been since Grace came into their lives on March 25.

“When we first got her home, it’s as if she’s always been with us,” she said. “It’s a really strange feeling when you can’t remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before.”

In July, Bindi returned to Instagram nearly a month after announcing that she would be taking a break from social media and her animal duties to focus on her family. For her comeback post, the 23-year-old shared a collection of her favorite moments from that month.

“Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛,” Bindi wrote at the time.

Some of her favorite recent memories included the day baby Grace met some baby kangaroos at the Australia Zoo, the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to her daughter, and taking her baby outside for nature walks.

Last month, Chandler shared a sweet photo of their family of three on his Instagram as he celebrated his wife’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know,” he wrote at the time. “Wife, mother, and Wildlife Warrior. My favorite thing about you is your kind heart. You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it’s our turn to celebrate how incredible you are. I love you.”

As someone who grew up in a family that values wildlife and its conservation, Bindi ensures that Grace gets used to different animals.

Last month, she and Chandler took their baby to release five rehabilitated sea turtles for Terri’s 57th birthday. Bindi posted pictures of the occasion, and one shows baby Grace looking so happy with a big smile on her face.

This baby will surely grow up with so much love for wildlife, just like her family!