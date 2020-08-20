Baker creates awe-inspiring cakes that mimic galaxies and reveal secret gardens within

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Baking a cake takes more than getting the right ingredients to give it the best taste; it also demands great skill to make it look appetizing. A Russian baker named Yulia Kedyarova takes the cake (pun intended) in this department. Her edible creations not only taste good; they’re also a treat for the eyes!

Cake art is becoming more popular than ever, especially now that many talented bakers in the world are being featured in reality cooking shows. In these programs, we see them upping their game to create exceptional and awe-inspiring cakes, and Kedyarova is no exception. Her cakes feature incredible designs inspired by the cosmos and Earthly delights, such as flowers and butterflies.

Some of Kedyarova’s multi-tier cakes feature a swirl of varying colors resembling the galaxy’s appearance and speckled with white to represent the stars. They’re also topped with tiny globes to represent the planets.

This cake artist also depicts objects found on the Earth, like this cake that looks like a crystal geode.

Many of her creations also have butterflies that appear like they’re about to fly off the cake.

Some look like they were cracked open to reveal a beautiful surprise inside, such as a secret garden filled with flawlessly piped roses and leaves within.

No matter what theme she works on, Kedyarova’s boundless imagination never fails – her cakes always look too mesmerizing to eat!

This one below mimics a tree trunk so realistically.

When she’s not into making galaxy and garden cakes, Kedyarova features figurines, animals, such as unicorns, and popular animated characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, which looks just like the perfect cake for a birthday boy.

While these cakes look so good, they also won’t disappoint in the taste department. Kedyarova packs her creations with deliciousness, just like this cake that chocolate lovers would surely devour in a heartbeat. It’s chocolate on chocolate; we bet it tastes heavenly!

Her Christmas cakes are pretty awesome, too. Any home lucky enough to have it would surely have a merrier and sweeter Christmas celebration.

Like most aspiring cake artists, Kedyarova started out by making cakes for family and friends. Now, she has come a long way. She now has her own website and 47.3K followers on Instagram.

“I wanted to make cakes not only tasty, but beautiful. And I want to do the very thing that comes to my head, to embody the idea, especially since there are no standard sets and formats – any desire is embodied,” she said, according to a translation on her website.

“I treat each of my products with trepidation and love, I try to do every detail neatly and interestingly, therefore an individual approach is applied to each person. I undertake only those products that I like most, to which the soul lies. In general, I am looking for new ideas, suggestions and interesting projects.”

Follow Yulia Kedyarova on her website and Instagram to get the latest updates on her awe-inspiring cake art.