Baby monitor captures adorable show of sibling love between a young boy and his baby brother

Gloria McIntosh, a mom from Ohio, just witnessed the most beautiful scene unfold on a baby monitor in her toddler’s bedroom.

Her 10-year-old son, Mason, awoke in the wee hours of the morning to tend to his younger brother, Greyson, who suddenly woke up at past 3 a.m. The boy then spent 30 minutes trying to get his 18-month-old brother to go back to sleep.

Mason thought his parents were sleeping, but they were actually watching them both from the baby monitor. And what they saw made their hearts swell with love and pride.

“The baby woke up in the middle of the night,” Gloria wrote on her TikTok video. “I heard him fussing, so I just checked the camera to see if he would just fall back asleep and saw his brother showing the best example of love and patience.”

In the now-viral TikTok, the fourth-grader is seen hugging Greyson before lifting him out of his crib. Mason entertained the restless toddler with toys and even read him a story, but those didn’t work. The baby refused to go back to sleep and even attempted to get out of his room at one point.

Seeing that all attempts to make him sleepy have failed, Mason carried the fussy Greyson back to his crib and climbed in there with him. The boy was clearly ready to stay there with him until the sun comes out.

When Gloria saw that Greyson had no intention of sleeping, she came in the room to relieve Mason.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you just come and get me in the first place?'” Gloria, 36, told TODAY Parents. “He was just like, ‘you had a big day and I just wanted you to get some rest.'”

It’s incredible that someone as young as Mason already had an understanding of Gloria’s struggles as a mother. This kid is really full of compassion!

“While parenting is not his responsibility, just the fact that he understood that he is his brother’s keeper, and considered my long days as a mom, is much appreciate,” the proud mom wrote in the TikTok video.

Gloria, a mother of six, described her older son as a natural caregiver, and it really shows. Without displaying even a hint of impatience, Mason lovingly tended to Greyson for over 30 minutes.

“I’m sure Mason was tired and cranky. He was woken up at 3 a.m.,” Gloria said. “But how you saw him treat his brother is how he is. He steps up.”

What she saw in the baby monitor was proof of Mason’s particular affection for his little brother.

“I was smiling the whole time,” Gloria said about seeing Mason’s deed. “He has a love for Greyson that is unspeakable. I can’t even really explain it.”

Through the viral TikTok, the rest of the world also witnessed just what an amazing big brother Mason is. So far, the clip has garnered 5.2 million likes and over 82.3K comments on the popular video-sharing platform.

“That right there shows you what kind of love a parent shows their children with them to react like that is so awesome,” one TikTok user said.

“He is going to be a loving father….” another commented.

“You’re raising them right. Such a kind soul your baby boy is!” one wrote.

Watch this young man’s heart-melting show of brotherly love in the video below.

Few kids would get up at 3 a.m. to soothe their cranky little siblings, but Mason is an exceptional big brother. With a heart like that, this boy is bound to touch not only the lives of his family but also of other people around him. Good job, kid!