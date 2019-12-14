Baby can’t help but squeal with delight the moment parents turn on her hearing aids

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Every morning, Louise Addison and Paul Addison become witness to something magical. Their four-month-old daughter who is severely deaf lets out squeals of joy every time they turn her hearing aids on, and her precious reaction is something they’ll never get tired of seeing.

The couple’s baby girl, Georgina, was diagnosed as severely deaf in September. For the first six weeks of her life, the infant wasn’t able to hear even the slightest of sound. But when she turned six weeks, Georgina was fitted with a pair of hearing aids, finally giving her the ability to experience sound.

Every morning, when her parents switch the device on, Georgina can’t help but let out squeals of joy upon hearing her mother’s voice. The baby instantly feels excited, flailing both of her arms up and down while she shrieks at the top of her lungs.

“It’s like she’s having the lights switched on and she can hear her mom’s voice. She is instantly delighted and becomes much happier straight away,” Paul, 32, told LadBible

Georgina’s reaction is so delightful and heartwarming, that her parents never wanted to forget those precious moments. So, every morning, Paul films the moment Georgina hears her parents’ voices.

He shared footage of Georgina’s reaction on Twitter along with the caption, “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.” The clip instantly went viral, garnering 1.16 million views since it was posted on December 5.

At the beginning of the video, Georgina silently stares at the camera. Once her hearing aids were turned on, Louise says, “OK, so we’ve just turned your hearing on. Can you say hello to everybody?”

Immediately, Georgina eagerly lets out a long and high-pitched “hi” of her own. The joy in her face is palpable!

Paul and Louise first learned about Georgina’s condition when she failed her newborn hearing test in Harrogate, England. She was diagnosed with severe deafness by an audiologist, who suggested that she use a hearing aid.

They took the doctor’s advice and had Georgina outfitted with hearing aids from the National Health Service. When she first wore them, the infant’s reaction was pure joy.

“It was a relief, we saw quite quickly that they were working well,” Paul said. “A real sense that things could get better.”

Paul’s advice to other parents with deaf children is to be open about it and reach out to people with similar situations who can help them.

“Engage with those sorts of people, it’s such a huge comfort,” he said.

Through the viral video, Louise and Paul were able to learn about the stories and experiences of other families who also have deaf children. It gave them comfort and hope knowing that these kids were able to live normal and successful lives.

Watch the video below to see Georgina’s cheerful reaction upon hearing her mom’s voice.