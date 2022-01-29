This incredible apartment building in Italy is the perfect combination of nature and architecture

Architect Luciano Pia took the concept of an urban jungle to the next level by creating 25 Verde, an apartment building in Turin, Italy, that looks like a forest.

The complex has five floors and 63 residential units. It’s constructed with steel and columns shaped like tree trunks, giving it the look of a modern-day treehouse.

One hundred fifty trees grow from terraces with irregular shapes, and lush gardens cover the roofs, enlivening the industrial city.

25 Verde isn’t merely a feast for the eyes; it also serves a bigger purpose. With its trees, the structure absorbs approximately 200,000 liters of carbon dioxide and produces 150,000 liters of oxygen per hour.

This natural absorption protects residents from air and noise pollution, eliminating harmful gasses from cars and the harsh sounds from the busy streets outside.

Its balconies and terraces provide residents the perfect viewing point to gaze at the Alps in the west and hills to the east. Occupants on the top floor get to enjoy their own private garden.

But inside is where the real action happens. From it, tenants get to constantly admire a green oasis rarely seen in cities like Turin.

25 Verde’s interior also features a raised garden in the center that creates a path to the apartments. The plants attract birds, and the concrete shaded by the trees most of the day exudes cool air.

Aside from shade, the deciduous plants and evergreens also ensure greater light penetration during the winter.

It also has ponds in the courtyard, where people can relax during the summertime.

This unique apartment complex is the antithesis of ordered concrete and brick block commonly seen in the area. It has an arcaded layering, with the apartments arranged in blocks and articulated in places by curved corners.

The plants, sustained by rainwater collected by the building, were positioned dependent on their sun requirements. Bamboo and maple shrubs bask in the afternoon shade of the interior, while trees on the south facade receive direct sunlight all day long.

The building also has a heating and cooling system that uses groundwater with a heat and pump system, saving energy.

Inside, owners have the liberty to choose the layout of the rooms. They could either embrace an introverted tree house or see the contrast of the street below.

This fantastic piece of modern architecture proves that nature and people can live together with thoughtful urban planning! Check out the gallery below to see more of 25 Verde.

YouTuber Kristin Dirksen visited 25 Verde in Via Chiabrera 25, Turin, Italy, and enjoyed a tour of the building care of its residents. It’s definitely one of the most incredible structures you will ever see!

Click on the video below to learn more about this forest condominium.

For more amazing home videos, please visit: Kirsten Dirksen