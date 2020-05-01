Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his son Wyatt and thanks surrogate mom

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Surrogacy refers to a form of assisted reproduction that allows “intended parents” who can’t bear children to have a baby of their own. Surrogate mothers are a tremendous help to many individuals who dream of becoming parents but are unable to do so.

These are the people who struggle with infertility, mothers who can’t carry a child, couples with a genetic defect or health issue they don’t want their child to inherit, and same-sex partners who aspire to have a genetic link with their baby. One famous personality who has recently been blessed with a child through a surrogate is Anderson Cooper.

The CNN reporter, 52, just became a father to his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. He was born on Monday, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces. Anderson made the big announcement after Thursday’s weekly global town hall on the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” he began. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

After that introduction, Anderson shared his big news:

“On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

Anderson happily reported that his son was “sweet and soft and healthy” and that he is “beyond happy”.

He named Wyatt after his father, who died when he was av10 years old. His baby’s middle name, Morgan, is a family name from the family tree of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away last year.

Anderson, who is gay, never thought that he would have the opportunity to become a parent.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he said.

Wyatt was carried by a surrogate who has a family of her own. Anderson said that she watched over the baby “lovingly and tenderly,” and for that, he is “eternally grateful”.

Anderson also took to Instagram to share more photos of his bundle of joy. Messages of congratulations from his celebrity friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section.

“Our hearts are filled with love……as @instasuelos and i and the kids patiently wait for the day that we can meet beautiful Wyatt in person. We love you so much. Can’t stop the tears of joy,” Kelly Ripa commented.

“This is so beautiful! Welcome to the world Wyatt Cooper! Congratulations,” Busy Philipps said.

“Now the fun really begins. Congratulations. I’m so thrilled for you,” said Alyssa Milano.

The CNN anchor had no prior public announcements about his plans of becoming a father, so the news came as a surprise to viewers.

As happy as he is, Anderson couldn’t help but wish that his family was still here to meet Wyatt.

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter were alive to meet Wyatt,” he said. But I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt… and that our family continues. New life and new love.”

They say people truly comprehend the meaning of love once they become parents. Although being a surrogate mother comes with financial compensation, choosing to be one is indeed a selfless act. Pregnancy is no easy task, and giving birth is one of the most painful experiences a woman can go through. But as they say, it’s all worth it. Although surrogate mothers know that they don’t get to keep the child, knowing that the baby will make another human being happy is an undeniably rewarding experience.

Anyone who has a lot of love to share deserves to be a parent, and though there are individuals who can’t conceive, having a child is made possible through the wonders of modern medicine and these brave women.