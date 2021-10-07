Amazon package delivery goes viral after driver accidentally threw package onto roof 

This Amazon delivery didn’t go as planned when the driver accidentally threw the package onto the homeowner’s roof. The hilarious moment was all caught on the homeowner’s doorbell camera.

Delivery drivers often have to deal with territorial dogs when they bring our packages to us, and most of them luckily escape the fierce animals’ bared fangs.

But for this Amazon delivery driver in San Diego, a pesky insect turned a supposedly smooth delivery experience into an unexpected one.

As seen in the doorbell camera footage, the driver was walking toward the home’s front door when he swatted at something. It’s not visible in the video, but it was probably a bug or a spider web.

As he swatted away, the package went flying. The delivery driver checked to see where it went and realized that it landed on the roof, causing him distress. He walked around the yard in circles a few times, figuring out what his next step would be.

Casey McPerry, the homeowner, just laughed the incident off and uploaded the doorbell camera video on TikTok and added some music for effect. She wrote in the caption: “Seriously it’s okay, this made our day.”

She and her husband didn’t know what happened until the delivery driver sent them a message saying, “Hi this is your Amazon delivery driver. This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?”

They didn’t see the text until that evening, and when they went to check, the package was indeed on the roof.

In a follow-up video, McPerry filmed herself climbing up a ladder.

“Let’s see how far he threw it on the roof,” the caption in the video read.

Casey’s husband then climbed up and grabbed the package of vitamins from the roof.

Many people found the video hilarious and commented that there was a positive side to it all: A package on the roof won’t likely be stolen by thieves. Well, they do make a good point!

Some viewers also commended the delivery driver for being so concerned about fixing his mess-up.

Watch as it happened in the video below.

Another Amazon delivery driver caught on camera during a candid moment is Karim Reed III. Around the holidays in 2019, he was assigned to drop off a package at Kathy Ouma’s home in Middletown, Delaware. Little did he know that it was going to be his lucky day.

As usual, Reed pulled up his truck and walked up to her driveway with the package under his arm. He was about to leave the box at the front door when something on the porch chair caught his eye—bottles of water, soft drinks in a can, crackers, and Oreos.

Reed read the message that came with it: “Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thanks for making holiday shopping easy.”

This has been Ouma’s holiday tradition of giving for the past several years, and Reed happened to be one of its lucky recipients.

“Oh, this is nice!” he exclaimed. “They got some goodies. Wow.”

Reed then took some items from the basket and did a happy dance as he walked back to his truck. He had forgotten to bring his lunch with him that day, so he started feeling a little hungry as the day went on. Seeing all those goodies on the porch made him very happy, saying that it held him over for the rest of the day.

Indeed, even one small act of kindness can have a huge impact on others.

