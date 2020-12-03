This all-female a cappella group moves the internet with stunning rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’

Listening to a cappella music is guaranteed to give one a feeling of serenity. Luckily for its fans, the genre has been gaining popularity in recent years.

Many a Capella groups are popping from all around and creating music only with their voices. One of them is the talented a cappella group Noteworthy.

Brigham Young University’s a cappella group comprises nine female members who are all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Established in February 2004, the Provo, Utah based singing group has made a name for themselves in the music industry.

They cover everything from pop to rock, and they never fail to impress every single time with their performances.

Their YouTube channel, BYU Noteworthy, has amassed 341K subscribers ever since they joined the platform in January 2012.

A few of their career highlights include being crowned as the champion of the prestigious International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) in 2007. They made history as the second all-female ensemble to win the competition in its nearly 35-year history.

Noteworthy also appeared on NBC’s hit a cappella competition The Sing-Off in 2009.

But more than making music, the group aims to accomplish a very important mission:

“Above all, Noteworthy strives to empower women & young people to discover their own unique identities & divine nature through the power of vocal music,” according to their YouTube bio.

One of their most stunning performances is their rendition of Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone), a song originally performed by Christian singer and songwriter, Chris Tomlin.

The song’s arrangement and their stripped-down performance superbly captured the song’s message of hope. The music video is equally beautiful and shows the women clad in white, making them all look like angels.

They’re walking through the forest while their heavenly voices blend in perfect harmony.

The a cappella group shared the video on October 13, 2015. But even if five years have already passed, their cover is already a classic.

Their timeless performance will surely be appreciated by many people in the years to come.

It has even brought light to some people during these difficult times.

“My mom tested positive for the covid-19, I pray and hope she recovers from it. Please keep her and the other patients in your prayers. This song is beautiful, God loves us all and always will. God bless. Stay safe!” commented Brenda Nelem.

The a cappella group’s performance moved even those people who claim they aren’t religious.

“Now I’m not religious but this right here makes me wanna go to church. Well done would love to hear y’all sing Hallelujah.” Ken Bradley said.

So far, their cover has been viewed almost 60 million times on YouTube. That’s simply an incredible feat! The group’s 2015 to 2016 members—Allyssa Jex Blake, Sarah Cunha, Alyssa Flake, Alyssa Aramaki Hazen, Rachael Holt, Jessica McKay Johnson, Janae Klumpp, Tressa Roberts, Taylor Whitlock Smith—truly deserve to be recognized for this masterpiece!

Prepare to be blown away by this stunning cover of Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) by Noteworthy.