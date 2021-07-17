Woman paralyzed in ATV accident defies all odds and walks down aisle on wedding day

After a devastating ATV accident four years ago, Brittney Bedwell, 26, was left paralyzed. Doctors told her she would never walk again, but she defied all odds when she walked down the aisle at her wedding last week.

With the help of a walker, Brittney was able to have her father escort her down the aisle to meet her then-husband-to-be, Glen, as their family and friends proudly looked on.

Brittney had been looking forward to this specific part of the ceremony, and she’s glad that she was able to do it.

“It was really important to me because I got to watch my sisters walk down the aisle with [our dad], and I knew I wanted to do that, so I had to push myself even harder,” the now Mrs. Hitchcock told WISH.

After the accident, Brittney spent the next several months in the hospital to recover from several injuries and fight off a severe infection. She was with her young son during the crash, but thankfully, he wasn’t hurt.

Brittney also underwent multiple surgeries. Then, a doctor gave her some tough news.

“A doctor told me that I was never going to walk again, and I didn’t want to believe that, and I did for a while and I had depression and anxiety but once I got over that, I just woke up one day and I just like, started feeling some stuff in my legs and I knew that it wasn’t over,” she recalled.

In the ensuing months, Brittney continued to gain more strength with physical therapy. Glen even proposed to her at the hospital.

She said that what helped her recover most is the amazing support system she has.

“I have my kids, I have my husband, and I have my family and friends and they all are in my corner so I’m pushing for them because they’re pushing for me,” Brittney said.

And despite being told that she wouldn’t be able to bear any more children, Brittney is now four months pregnant.

Since the accident, she has continued to fight on, slowly relearning how to walk.

“I already have therapy lined up for next week, so I’m getting out of this chair,” she said.

Weddings are already emotional in themselves, but Brittney’s was made all the more remarkable because of her sheer determination and strength despite her circumstances.

Her sister, Ashley Sieb, wrote a beautiful tribute for her on Facebook.

”She leaves me speechless. So, I’ll just say – Brittney Bedwell inspires me to never give up. To believe in miracles. To stay strong. To defy the odds. To love deeply and freely. Happy wedding day, baby sister. You are STUNNING and STRONG!”

Watch the moment Brittney walked down the aisle in the video below.



Another shining example of a woman who exemplified courage despite her difficult circumstances is Zhang Junli, a painter in China.

The 42-year-old became paralyzed when she was eight years old after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when she was six.

Instead of feeling sorry for herself, Zhang decided to do something worthwhile with her time. Using her paralyzed fingers, she held a paintbrush between her thumb and index finger to create beautiful paintings.

“The world is too beautiful. Even if I am in poor health, I don’t want to give up the opportunity to live,” she said.

Zhang took up drawing as a hobby after her paralysis. Then, in 2015, she began learning oil painting from a professional artist.

Zhang only picked up a paintbrush six years ago, and she has clearly mastered her craft. She now owns an online shop, “Lily’s Easel,” on WeChat. At one point, all 150 pieces of her paintings were sold out.

These women’s “never give up” attitude is truly inspirational!

