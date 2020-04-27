These adorable mini teacup gardens are a must-have in every plant lover’s home

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Have you ever wanted to build a mini garden of your own? If yes, then this woman will inspire you to create one! Muhaiminah Faiz is passionate about indoor gardening, but instead of putting her plants in plain pots, she places them in cute teapots and teacups.

One way to tell an individual’s personality is from the way they style their homes. For example, people who like to display a stack of books on their end table are probably voracious readers. Those who have classic movie posters plastered on the walls of their bedrooms are possibly a big fan of films.

If they have dog-themed items such as cups with paw designs or rugs with canine prints, then it’s pretty obvious they’re dog lovers. It’s fascinating how home decorations can reveal so much about a person’s interests and hobbies.

As for Muhaiminah, her passion is indoor gardening. She has always wanted to make a fairy garden for so such a long time now but opted to do something that looks similar – a mini cup garden. Yes, there’s such a thing! And it might be the cutest way to bring a little of the outside into your home. They can serve as great pieces of home decor, too, especially if you love plants.

Muhaiminah, who calls herself a “craftaholic witch,” saw no fun in putting plants in ordinary pots, so instead, she decided to put them in adorable teacups and teapots. She said the best thing about putting together her mini garden is that she used cactus, succulents, and wall plants, which required very little water and care.

Here are some of the most exceptional teacup gardens we’ve found on the internet. Check out the gallery below and get style inspirations for creating your own!

This talented phytophile (someone who loves plants) even created a step-by-step guide on how people can make their own mini teacup garden. Click on this link to read Muhaiminah’s instructions.