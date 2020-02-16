Adorable dog waits for his favorite mailman every day to give him sweet hugs

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This adorable dog named Moose loves his mom and dad a lot, but a third person just made it to the list of this pup’s favorite people – their mailman!

Many people believe that dogs and postal carriers don’t go together. While the latter is only doing his job, most canines could be unwelcoming to these hard workers. A few might even try to nip at their hands or chase them whenever they attempt to drop off letters!

This dog in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is nothing like that.

Instead of being hostile to the mailman, Moose the Golden Retriever does the complete opposite – he waits for him to arrive and greets him with hugs!

A few weeks ago, a new mailman was assigned a route that included Moose’s house. One day, as his truck was approaching, the adorable dog asked to be let outside. His parents let him go, and what happened next was one of the most heartwarming moments ever caught on camera.

In the clip, Moose can be seen wagging his tail excitedly as the mailman walked towards him. Then, as if he was greeting an old friend, the one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever puppy jumped up to the man. His new pal affectionately hugged and pet him, obviously loving every second of his special moment with the adorable dog.

Meghan Gruszynski, Moose’s owner, couldn’t help but be touched by the heartwarming interaction between her dog and the mailman.

“It was adorable,” she told The Dodo. “I loved how much he loved our boy and loved how much Moose loved saying hi to him.”

From the day on, a sweet tradition was born between the Moose and the mailman. Even before he gets to park his vehicle, the dog patiently sits in the driveway and waits for him to come.

To be greeted by a wagging tail is enough to make someone’s day better. But as it turns out, these sweet visits are extra special to the postal worker because he recently lost his own dog.

“I’ve come to find out our mailman’s dog recently passed away,” Meghan said. “He loves how much love Moose gives him every time he is out on his route.”

Watching this newfound friendship play out between Moose and the mailman feels almost like a ‘care package’ for the family. Through the sweet pup, they are able to indirectly thank the postal worker for all his hard work.

“Hopefully, it continues for many, many years!” Meghan wished. “He’s our mailman ’til he retires, so it should be fun watching their love.”

Watch Moose and the mailman’s cute interaction below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOOSE (@the.life.of.moose) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:29am PST

This type of friendship is definitely for keeps! Follow Moose on Instagram to see more of his and his newfound pal’s precious moments.