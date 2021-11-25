Adele breaks down in tears after surprise reunion with former teacher who inspired her

We never forget the teachers who made an impact on us. As it turns out, Adele could say the same for herself.

The “Easy on Me” singer filmed a concert special in the UK called “An Audience With Adele,” which aired on November 21, 2021.

During the show held at the London Palladium, actress Emma Thompson asked the 33-year-old performer if she had any particular person who inspired her or protected her “from all the trials and tribulations of life” when she was younger.

Adele had a quick answer: “Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald.”

Thompson asked if they ever kept in touch, and Adele said she hadn’t seen the teacher since she was 12.

“She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us,” the singer praised her.

“Yeah, cause it’s odd, actually, funny enough…” Thompson said, trailing off before revealing that McDonald was actually watching with them that night.

Adele finally caught on and looked to the audience, “Is she here? Is Miss McDonald here?”

McDonald emerged from the crowd, and the room erupted with cheers and applause. Adele’s former teacher went up the stage as the singer broke down in tears and said, “Hi! You look amazing, darling!”

The pair hugged, and McDonald responded, “Oh my God, I’m so proud of you.”

Adele said she didn’t know her former teacher was coming, and McDonald assured her that was okay because “it was supposed to be a surprise” as the star laughed.

McDonald told Adele that she no longer teaches and is just “looking after my family,” pointing out her two children in the crowd.

“Thank you for remembering me,” she told her former pupil.

“No, you really did change my life,” Adele said. Then, she turned toward the crowd looking for her mother, “Mum, can you believe it?”

Before McDonald returned to her seat, Adele asked if she could have her phone number. Then, she proudly told her, “I’ve still got my books you know! I’ve got all my books from when you were my teacher.”

Adele briefly left the stage to fix her makeup, which had been ruined after all her crying. Shots of the audience revealed that A-listers such as Emma Watson, Idris Elba, and Dua Lipa were in attendance.

After the special aired, the performer tweeted about the memorable evening and included a shoutout to the mentor who made an impact on her.

” Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven.”

This heartwarming interaction followed after Adele created another touching moment on CBS’s “Adele: One Night Only,” where she helped a fan propose to his girlfriend of seven years.

Adele asked the audience to be silent as Quentin Brunson led his girlfriend Ashleigh in front of the stage and the crowd at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to propose.

After Ashleigh said yes and Quentin put the ring on her finger, Adele joked, “Thank God she said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to sing this song to next, you or him!”

She then serenaded the newly-engaged couple with her cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” Indeed, it was a proposal that’s hard to top! You can learn more about the events from that night here.

The fact that Adele remembered a teacher she hadn’t seen in two decades just pulled at everyone’s heartstrings. You can watch their tear-jerking reunion in the video below.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️ *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

