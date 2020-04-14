93-year-old woman in quarantine goes viral when she tells world, ‘I Need More Beer!’

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

At 93 years old, Olive Veronesi of Seminole, Pennsylvania, is strictly following quarantine protocols to avoid catching the coronavirus. Staying home all day was no problem for her, except for one little thing: she can’t stock up on her beer supply, and it’s already running low.

Yes, this nonagenarian is a big lover of the beverage. In fact, not a day goes by without Olive enjoying one can of beer before bedtime.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” she said in an interview with KDKA TV. Olive is right. Beer actually contains selenium, phosphorus, B vitamins, folate, niacin, as well as protein and fiber.

Olive came up with an idea on how to alert her family about the dwindling stocks of her favorite drink. She wrote the words “I need more beer!!” on a small whiteboard and held the sign up at her window while holding a can of Coors Light on her right hand. This woman really wanted to make sure that they get only her preferred brand.

Her daughter took a snap of her holding the sign and shared it on social media. So far, the funny photo has racked up over 27k likes and 51k shares since it was posted on the KDKA-TV Facebook page. Thousands of people all over the world reached out to get Olive her supplies, but thanks to the power of social media, Coors Light took notice of Olive’s plea.

“Olive asked, and beer is on its way!” they tweeted on Easter Sunday. The next day, company representatives arrived at her doorstep during the afternoon and surprised her with a special delivery of 150 cans of beer.

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day,” Mark Linder of Molson Coors told KDKA-TV.

“That tastes pretty good,” Olive said as she cracked open a cold one on her front porch. During the delivery, an interviewer asked how she was feeling.

“I can still kick a football and if you like, hit a home run!” she said energetically. That supply is enough to last her for another five months in quarantine.

Naturally, this generous act got a lot of reactions from fellow beer lovers.

“Fantastic – well done Coors Light – love that you did this and I shall support you and thank you by buying more of your product – and hi,” tweeted Amy Trask.

“Never thought I’d tweet at a company to help a lady get beer but here we are,” Erin Lorenz commented on Facebook.

Watch Olive’s light-hearted interview with KDKA TV in the video below.

Now that Olive is fully stocked up on her essential beverage, we bet that she is enjoying every moment of her quarantined days at home!