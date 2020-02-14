5-year-old boy from Georgia saves 7 of his family members and their dog from house fire

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

A 5-year-old Georgia boy who saved his whole family from a house fire will receive a Lifesaving Award from the Bartow County Fire Department.

On the morning of February 9, Noah Woods was sleeping in a bedroom he shared with his 2-year-old sister, Lilly, when he awoke to smoke and flames. The young boy quickly jumped out of bed and woke his sister up. He grabbed the girl and guided her out of the only exit available to them – their bedroom window.

Once his sister was safely outside, Noah bravely ran back inside his bedroom to rescue their dog. Then, he went to the house next door to get help from his uncle. Together, they alerted the rest of Noah’s family, who were all still sleeping, and rescued them from the burning house.

Because of Noah’s quick-thinking and courage, all his other seven family members got out of the home safely.

When the Bartow County Fire Department arrived at the scene, they treated Noah and four other members of his family for minor burns and smoke inhalation. Dwayne Jamison, the Bartow County Fire Department Chief, said that the fire originated from an overloaded electrical outlet in the children’s bedroom.

Noah’s incredible act of bravery at such a young age earned him the admiration of the fire department and his community. In the face of grave danger, the boy didn’t panic like most would have and instead, focused on rescuing his other family members.

This Friday, he will be made an honorary Bartow County firefighter, officials said. The little hero will also receive a rare lifesaving award- one that is typically reserved for professional rescuers – but a recognition that Noah truly deserves.

“We’ve seen children alert their families before. But for a 5-year-old to be alert enough to do this … that’s pretty extraordinary,” the fire department chief told CNN.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp heard of Noah’s heroic deed and wanted to express his appreciation. A letter from him to the boy will be read during the ceremony.

Noah’s grandfather, David Woods, organized a fundraiser to ask the community for help in restoring their home.

“We praise God that we all are safe. Unfortunately, our home was a total loss. Due to a recent lapse in our home insurance, this has made a difficult situation a little worse,” he wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “We are planning to rebuild and will likely need to stay in a motel for some time and likely rent a small house while we work to earn funding and build.”