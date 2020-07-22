Family adopts five siblings who’d been separated in foster care

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

A child who was put up for adoption dreams of being a part of a family. In this story, not only one child’s dream came true but that of five children. What’s more amazing is that these five kids are siblings who had been separated in foster care.

The five siblings no longer have to worry about being separated again as they all got adopted by only one family, the Bonura family.

Andi and Thomas Bonura thought they were not going to have a child anymore after losing one of their twins at 5 months old. They were so eager to expand their family, and so they started looking at adoption. However, it didn’t push through as they surprisingly got blessed with two more daughters.

After having their two daughters Daphne and Sadie, the doctor advised Andi not to get pregnant again. This was sad news for the couple since they have always wanted a big family. They became licensed foster parents and adopted two babies but they eventually returned to their biological families.

The couple’s search for finding a new foster kid went on until they found baby Bryson, who is now 2 years old. They found our Bryson has four siblings who were living in different foster homes for two years.

To realize their dream of having a big family and to make Bryson happier as well, the couple asked if they could adopt some of his siblings. Apparently, they got approved and they were so excited when they heard the great news: all the five kids would be put up for adoption.

The twins who were left in foster homes were so excited to also become members of the Bondura family. This May, they finally moved in with their foster family and got reunited with their siblings.

The adoption took two years to finalize and it was done via Zoom, an online video teleconference. Andi and Thomas were very happy to take them all and start their lives as a big, happy family.

Andi said that the adoption process is “emotionally challenging” but it also comes with great happiness and satisfaction. They are both glad they are able to provide the kids with a safe and happy home they all deserve.

Looking after eight kids is surely no joke. This is why a lot of people see Andi as a super mom. Nonetheless, Andi said she is nothing special and it’s the other moms’ encouragement that made her strong.

“The only reason I made it through all of this is because of the other foster moms and the support we have for each other,” said Andi. If fostering doesn’t fit the bill for other people, Andi said they can still help foster children by supporting their families.

“I just hope maybe more people will see the beauty in this and maybe find a way to get involved, even it’s just support, or being a babysitter for a foster mom, or anything,”Andi stated.

Though the five kids were separated for years, they look like they have been together their entire lives. They all support each other and are proud to be brothers and sisters.

It hasn’t been easy for Andi and Thomas to look after eight kids who all go to school. However, the lockdown has given them a lot of opportunities to bond. The kids are home-schooling and they play when they have extra time.

All kids are beautiful and amazing. It is not any of these kids’ fault that they were abandoned or put up for adoption. Every kid is precious and we admire the Bonura family for accepting the five siblings wholeheartedly.

Here is their story: