After discovering their mutual cheating boyfriend, 3 women moved into a bus for an epic road trip

Shared experiences can bring people together and foster new relationships.

That’s exactly what happened to Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor when they discovered they had a lot in common. Aside from being adventurers, risk-takers, and music lovers, the three unknowingly dated the same man simultaneously.

But rather than wallowing in bitterness, these young women decided to turn this painful discovery into a beautiful story of friendship and adventure.

They dumped the guy, saved up money, and bought a 30-year-old school bus and renovated it. The trio then took their bus, renamed it the BAM bus after their initials, and started their road trip on June 25. Their journey across the Western United States signaled the start of a new chapter in their lives.

The trio found out about their cheating boyfriend one afternoon in December 2020. Morgan, 21, had been suspicious of her boyfriend, so she searched his social media.

She discovered another woman’s page on the photography app VSCO and saw that it was filled with photos of her and Morgan’s boyfriend.

Morgan, who lives in Boise, Idaho, had “no words” to describe how she felt at the time.

“I thought I was going to marry this guy,” she said. “We had talked about houses and what our marriage would be like. My world came crumbling down. I had to mourn the loss of this future we were building up together. It was soul-crushing.”

She messaged the woman—who is now best friends with all three of them but couldn’t come to the trip—and they kept digging. They eventually found Abi through his social media comments and likes.

They reached out to her to confirm their suspicions and learned that he was her boyfriend, too.

Abi, 19, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, was crushed and emotional upon finding out. Even though she didn’t know the girls, she couldn’t help but cry in front of them.

“It felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel,” she recalled.

The trio ended up on a six-hour FaceTime call, in the middle of which their cheating boyfriend came knocking on Morgan’s door bearing flowers.

What happened next was like a scene from a movie.

“He wanted to surprise her. Morgan grabs the flowers, puts them on the floor, and was like, ‘I made some new friends today’ and showed him her phone with the two of us on FaceTime,” Abi said. “His face just dropped. It was so priceless to see.”

The guy offered lame excuses and explanations, including one where he said he thought it was okay to date multiple women at the same time.

And the girls gave him what he deserved—they dumped him together!

After the confrontation, they continued scouring his social media accounts and discovered that he had been dating six women simultaneously, including them.

One of those women was Bekah, who was also from Boise. She had been dating him casually for five months.

The next day, the girls found her Instagram and messaged her, after which they hopped on another five-hour call.

Bekah, Abi, and Morgan quickly became friends and realized they had a shared dream of exploring the country. So they did just that.

With the $5,000 they had saved up, the girls purchased a green school bus formerly owned by a fire crew and renovated it for months. They built bunk beds and a roof deck and put in insulation on the BAM bus.

Before going on the road trip, they made sure they were mentally prepared and healed.

“We don’t talk about him anymore. He isn’t part of our lives. There’s so much more to look forward to,” Morgan said. “He’s on the way back corner of our minds. We have moved on to the next chapter of our lives. It’s all about our adventure, our growth, and where we go next.”

They started in Idaho and made their way east, soaking in hot springs, swimming in lakes, visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and stopping by the Yellowstone National Park on their way to Montana.

The experience has been nothing but surreal for Bekah, Abi, and Morgan. They have met so many wonderful people on their journey, and they all learned so much from them.

The three don’t ask for help from their parents or anyone else to fund their trips. Instead, they work remotely to earn money but sometimes receive Venmo donations from generous strangers.

They originally planned to go back home in November, but they’re considering extending their trip.

And as for their ex?

“This guy doesn’t deserve any credit, but thank you for bringing us together, honestly,” Abi said. “We’ve been saying ‘F you, but thank you.’ As awful and horrible as that moment was, we would all do it again just to meet each other.”

These girls are claiming back their power—moving on has never been this cool!

