Here are the 23 things I’ve realized about life so far

1. Everybody will never like you, or get you, or want you. That’s okay. We really do have to make our peace with it.

2. Keeping a pure heart is hard, but necessary. Staying soft is a gift, and choosing to love when it would be easier to hate is always the way to go.

3. Some people suck, but you can’t let them suck the life out of you.

4. There’s more to life than being pretty and having a bunch of stuff. Like, a lot more.

5. There’s a price to speaking your truth, but you still have to speak it. Do it with kindness. That usually helps.

6. We all need an incredible amount of grace to get through.

7. Laughing is good for the soul. We should all do it more.

8. I can’t believe God gave us the gift of dogs. How great is his mighty love for us that he gave us these furry creatures?

9. Life is more fun if you’re a little weird. Sing in public. Dance whenever you get the urge. Talk to strangers. Have your own style. You don’t have to do it like everyone else. In fact, you shouldn’t do it like everyone else.

10. It’s okay to ask questions.

11. It’s better to give compassion than judgement.

12. We all have a purpose, and that’s a beautiful thing.

13. There are a million reasons every day to be grateful. We don’t always see them, but they’re there.

14. Connection is powerful.

15. Sweatpants are amazing. Somebody give a Nobel Peace Prize to invented them, please.

16. If we are going to be talking about Jesus, we need to be walking in the fruit—love, peace, joy, kindness, gentleness, goodness, faithfulness, patience, self-control.

17. It’s okay to have a hobby, and it’s okay to do something just for fun. Everything doesn’t have to be turned into a job, or a side hustle. It’s cool to get paid and all, but doing something just because you enjoy it is a lost art, and it’s time to bring it back.

18. We need more time to rest, and pause, and read books and take walks, and watch sunsets.

19. Our words are mighty, and we are all entirely too comfortable using them as weapons to tear each other down.

20. We’re all messy. We’re all struggling. We are all flying high in some ways and falling flat on our faces in others. Nobody has it all figured out. It’s our job to cheer each other on, lift each other up, and push each other to keep giving it our best.

21. It matters who we surround ourselves with.

22. We don’t need to be so hard on ourselves. We are the best work God’s ever done. He was careful in forming each line on our hand and placing each hair on our head. He was creative. He was magnificent and masterful with every single part of who we are.

23. We need to be better to each other. We’re all we have.

Love, Amy