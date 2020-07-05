Here are the 16 best quotes to help get you through these difficult times

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Despite the darkness we must continue to persevere. It’s okay to fall down, but always rise up. Hope the quotes below will help you to get through these tough times. Wishing you all the best!

1] Adversity has the same effect on a man that severe training has on the pugilist: it reduces him to his fighting weight. — Josh Billings

2] Opportunities to find deeper powers within ourselves come when life seems most challenging. — Joseph Campbell

3] In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer. — Albert Camus

4] And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. — Haruki Murakami

5] If you’re going through hell, keep going. — Winston Churchill

6] The beauty of the soul shines out when a man bears with composure one heavy mischance after another, not because he does not feel them, but because he is a man of high and heroic temper. — Aristotle

7] Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome. — Booker T. Washington

8] Fire is the test of gold; adversity, of strong men. — Martha Graham

9] There is a saying in Tibetan, ‘Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength.’ No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope, that’s our real disaster. — Dalai Lama

10] Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war. — Seneca

11] I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’ — Muhammad Ali

12] All the adversity I’ve had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me… You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you. — Walt Disney

13] We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey. — Kenji Miyazawa

14] Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. — C.S. Lewis

15] Little minds are tamed and subdued by misfortune; but great minds rise above them. — Washington Irving

16] Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it. — Helen Keller

